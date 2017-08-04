Ohio man killed, brother hurt when SUV crashes on NY Thruway

Published:

FLORIDA, N.Y. (AP) — New York State Police say an SUV crashed and overturned on the Thruway in the Mohawk Valley, killing an Ohio man and injuring his brother.

Troopers say the vehicle was headed west on Interstate 90 on Wednesday evening when it drove off the right shoulder, returned to the roadway and overturned several times before coming to a rest on the left shoulder in the Montgomery County town of Florida, 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Albany.

Police say 75-year-old James Hollo, of North Royalton, Ohio, and 62-year-old Daniel Hollo, of Cleveland, were both ejected from the SUV.

James Hollo was pronounced dead at the scene. His brother was airlifted to a hospital, where he’s listed in stable condition.

Troopers say the cause of the crash is being investigated.

