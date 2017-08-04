Ohio National Guard, health departments hosting free healthcare event in Madison Co.

LONDON, OH (WCMH) — The Ohio National Guard along with the Ohio Department of Health and Madison County Public Health is hosting a free healthcare event Saturday.

GuardCare offers free healthcare services to anyone who attends, regardless of income and insurance is not needed or considered.

No appointment is necessary to attend and care provided will include immunizations, sports physicals, women’s health services, and hearing and vision testing.

GuardCare is hosted each year in a different medically-underserved Ohio community.

The event is being held Saturday from 8am to 5pm at London High School, 336 Elm Street.

Through GuardCare, Ohio National Guard medical personnel support and assist local health care providers. The event also enhances the medical skills of Ohio National Guard medical personnel, many of whom work as health care professionals in their civilian occupations as well.