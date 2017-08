MONTVILLE TOWNSHIP, OH (WCMH) — A woman was killed and an infant injured when a tree fell on her SUV in northeast Ohio.

It happened around 1pm on River Styx Road in Montville Township, near Medina, according to police.

According to police, a tree fell on the vehicle when storms passed through the area.

WOIO reported the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. An infant was taken to Medina Hospital.

Police said the infant didn’t suffer any obvious life-threatening injuries.