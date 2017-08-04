One person dead after early morning shooting on west side

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a shooting Friday morning near the corner of Wedgewood Drive and Eakin Road.

Police and medics were called to the 700 block of Doulton Court just after 2:00 am.

Police say the call originally came in as a report of shots fired. The caller reported hearing two shots.

After searching the area, police found a gunshot victim in a hallway in the building.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene a few minutes later.

He has not been identified yet, but police say he is in his late twenties or early thirties.

According to police, a suspect may have ran southbound from the scene.

