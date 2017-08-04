Pelotonia 2017 traffic delays and closures

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Pelotonia takes off from the Arena District Saturday morning, and several roads will be closed while the ride gets underway.

In downtown Columbus, both West Spring Street and West Long Street are closed between Marconi Blvd. and Hocking Street. Use Broad Street as a detour.

Saturday morning, the ride route continues southeast and includes roadways like Groveport Road, State Route 256 in Pickerington. One part of the ride begins in New Albany along Dublin Granville Road.

Not all roads on the route will be closed to traffic, but you could see some short detours posted, along with some delays.

Make sure you share the road to ensure everyone’s safety.

Tap here for more specific information about the routes.

 

