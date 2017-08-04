Police looking for man who robbed Broad Street Chase Bank

Published:
Suspect photo provided by Columbus Police.

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a man robbed a Chase Bank Thursday night.

Police say that a man entered the Chase Bank located at 3100 West Broad Street shortly after 5:30 pm.

He approached the teller window and demanded money. He implied he was armed, but did not actually display a weapon.

The teller provided the money and the suspect fled. Police say he was in a blue sedan.

The suspect was described as a middle-aged black man who was about 5’5″ to 5’7″ tall and between 150 and 160 pounds.

He was unshaven and had a black skull cap on. He had a black shirt with a white pattern and the number “22” on it. The sleeves had gold designs.

Anyone with information should contact the Columbus Division of Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665.

