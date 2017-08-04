Police: Men sprayed victim with chemical during Columbus robbery

(Columbus Police)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are looking for four people who robbed a man in his own back yard Friday.

According to Columbus police, it happened around noon at a home in the area of Arcadia Avenue and Deming Avenue.

Police said a man approached the 65-year-old victim in his back yard and started to have a conversation. Then, three other men approached the victim from behind and sprayed him in the eyes and face with a chemical.

The men then took items from inside and outside the victim’s home and left the area in a silver van, according to police.

Police said the window of the passenger side sliding door was broken out and was covered with a “Spider Man” blanket. The back window and back passenger window were also broken out.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4665.

