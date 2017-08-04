President Barack Obama turns 56 today

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — President Barack Obama is celebrating his 56th birthday today.

The former commander in chief won the presidency in 2008 with 365 electoral votes and 53% of the popular vote. He was reelected to a second term in 2012 with 332 electoral votes and 51% of the popular vote.

Since leaving office, the former first family has been mostly staying out of the spotlight and spending some time vacationing. They’re expected to spend a few weeks in Martha’s Vineyard starting this weekend, AOL News reports.

PHOTOS: Former President Barack Obama View as list View as gallery Open Gallery In this recent but undated photo made available by Virgin.com, former U.S President Barack Obama prepares to kitesurf during his stay on Moskito Island, British Virgin Islands. The former president and his wife stayed on Mosikto Island owned by Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, after he finished his second term as President and left the White House. (Jack Brockway/Virgin.com via AP) FILE - This Sept. 17, 2016 file photo shows President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's 46th Annual Legislative Conference Phoenix Awards Dinner in Washington. The former president and first lady have signed with Penguin Random House, the publisher announced Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File) FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2017 file photo, President Barack Obama speaks during his final presidential news conference in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File) Former President Barack Obama waves as he boards a Marine helicopter during a departure ceremony on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, after President Donald Trump was inaugurated. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) In this Jan. 20, 2009 file photo, President-elect Barack Obama and Michelle Obama walk out of St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington. Obama was a fresh-faced 47-year-old at the beginning of his presidency. (AP file) FILE - In this May 1, 2011, file photo, President Barack Obama reads his statement to photographers after making a televised statement on the death of Osama bin Laden from the East Room of the White House in Washington. More than half of Americans view President Barack Obama favorably as he leaves office, a new poll shows, but Americans remain deeply divided over his legacy. Less than half of Americans say they’re better off eight years after his election or that Obama brought the country together. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File) President Barack Obama speaks during a news conference in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, Friday, Dec. 16, 2016. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) John Glenn receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom.(NASA) President Barack Obama shakes hands with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau before the start of their bilateral meeting at Parliament Hill, Wednesday, June 29, 2016 in Ottawa, Ontario. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

