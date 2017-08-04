President Barack Obama turns 56 today

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — President Barack Obama is celebrating his 56th birthday today.
The former commander in chief won the presidency in 2008 with 365 electoral votes and 53% of the popular vote. He was reelected to a second term in 2012 with 332 electoral votes and 51% of the popular vote.
Since leaving office, the former first family has been mostly staying out of the spotlight and spending some time vacationing. They’re expected to spend a few weeks in Martha’s Vineyard starting this weekend, AOL News reports.
PHOTOS: Former President Barack Obama
Share your well wishes for the former president on our Facebook page.