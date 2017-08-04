Report: MTV ‘Siesta Key’ star under suspicion of shooting hammerhead shark

By Published:

BRANDENTON, FL (AP) — Florida wildlife officials are investigating a video that appears to show an MTV reality star shooting a hammerhead shark off the side of a boat.

The Bradenton Herald reports the video has been widely shared on social media and comes close on the heels of a separate viral video showing a shark being dragged.

The newspaper says the man shooting the shark appears to be Alex Kompothecras of MTV’s “Siesta Key.” He was pictured previously wearing the same red “Make America Great Again” hat and clothes while posing with a dead hammerhead on the network’s Facebook page.

Kompothecras apologized and deleted a video of a shark being shot from his social media accounts, telling People magazine he “would not make those decisions again.”

It’s illegal to shoot sharks in Florida waters.

