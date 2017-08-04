Seventh homicide this year investigated at Wedgewood Village Apartments

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Wedgewood Village Apartment complex on the west side of the city is averaging about one homicide a month. So far this year, there have been seven homicides investigated in that area.

Most recently on Friday, police responded to a report of shots fired on Doulton Court. Inside an apartment building, officers found 22-year-old Cody Nichols lying in the hallway, suffering from a gunshot wound. Nichols was pronounced dead at 2:10am.

Last month a home invasion turned into a double homicide. In April, there was a triple shooting that ended up killing two men. In January, two men were found dead inside a car after police got a call about a man trying to light a rag on fire that was stuffed into the gas tank.

“I tend to stay in my backyard, stay in the house,” said John Hvisdos, who lives nearby. “Nobody really stays out front in the neighborhood because you don’t that know what’s going to happen.”

He wasn’t the first person who said they feel uncomfortable being outside, especially at night.

“Sometimes you hear gun shots, you hear fire trucks, police cars, the helicopter, constant. It’s on a nightly basis,” said Hvisdos.

Another neighbor, Stanley Buchanan, has lived in this area for nearly 60 years.

“It used to be a nice neighborhood where you could walk around and sit outside, not have to worry about anything,” he said.

Now, he said they don’t feel safe playing outside with their 4-year-old granddaughter.

“About a year ago it started getting worse,” said Buchanan. “We see more of the helicopters flying over, more of the reports, more bad incidents. There’s people getting jumped down there all the time.”

He said as the violence continues to increase, he’s concerned about sending his granddaughter to Eakin Elementary School and then later on to Wedgewood Middle School. Buchanan said both schools are too close to where crimes are happening.

“I don’t know what the police can do, what the city can do, but they need to do something to curb it because it’s just getting way out of hand,” said Buchanan.

Friday morning’s shooting resulted in the 78th homicide in Columbus this year.