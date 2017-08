WICHITA, KS (NBC NEWS) — It’s a bad day when you misspell your own name, but what about when a university misspells its name?

‘Wichita State University’ was recently misspelled on a Wichita water tower. The Y in University and the E from State were switched around.

The city is taking it all in stride, tweeting today that they are sorry and will fix it as soon as possible.

We are "sory" and will get it "fixted" "A S I P." pic.twitter.com/aUZbopLmFG — City of Wichita (@CityofWichita) August 4, 2017

The water tower was eventually fixed and everything is now spelled correctly.