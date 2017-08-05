Man seriously injured after glider crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — One man was in serious condition after a glider crash in Marion County Saturday afternoon.

Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said 77-year-old Mark Sobel was taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for treatment after his single-passenger glider came down north of Marion Municipal Airport at about 4pm on Saturday. Sobel’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Investigators are expected to continue working at the scene to determine a cause of the crash.

A glider crashed into a soy field in Marion. The man is inside has serious and non-life threatening injuries. Cause of crash is unknown. pic.twitter.com/3Z5HVyQJCu — Shawn Lanier (@ShawnNBC4) August 5, 2017