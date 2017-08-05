Ohio Scoutmaster dies in crash while traveling to Canada with Boy Scout troop

GUSTAVUS, OH (WKBN) – A Boy Scouts troop master was killed early Saturday morning while driving part of his troop and his wife to Canada for a two-week trip.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol – Warren Post, James Potjunas, 60, of Vienna and the group were traveling north on State Route 11 — north of State Route 87 — in a SUV when a tire popped.

The vehicle lost control, slid off the left side of the road and overturned in the median.

Seven passengers were in the SUV — Potjunas, his wife and five teenage Boy Scouts from Troop 101 in Warren.

His wife and the five scouts were taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Doctors are saying three of the scouts are expected to go home, while two will be staying overnight for observation.

A group of cars was following behind for the trip, the first of which stopped to help. Adults and scouts worked quickly to try and pull everyone out of the wreck.

There are 60 boys in the troop, 30 of which were on their way to Canada before the crash.