Person dead, officer injured in Perry County shooting

NEW STRAITSVILLE, OH (WCMH) — An officer-involved shooting leaves one man dead and a police officer in a hospital on Saturday.

Police were dispatched to Ed’s Carryout on Main Street in New Straitsville Saturday afternoon for a disturbance call. After an altercation, shots were fired.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was killed as a result. An officer, who also has not been identified, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

“Tonight, some of our citizens stepped in to help the officer during this event,” said Police Chief Andrew Love. “My hat’s off to the citizens of New Straitsville for standing up. They’re taking back their community.”

Other details were not immediately available as the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation continue to work at the scene.