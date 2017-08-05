Person dead, officer injured in Perry County shooting

By and Published:

NEW STRAITSVILLE, OH (WCMH) — An officer-involved shooting leaves one man dead and a police officer in a hospital on Saturday.

Police were dispatched to Ed’s Carryout on Main Street in New Straitsville Saturday afternoon for a disturbance call. After an altercation, shots were fired.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was killed as a result. An officer, who also has not been identified, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

“Tonight, some of our citizens stepped in to help the officer during this event,” said Police Chief Andrew Love. “My hat’s off to the citizens of New Straitsville for standing up. They’re taking back their community.”

Other details were not immediately available as the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation continue to work at the scene.

 

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s