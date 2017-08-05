Thousands ride for cancer research in Pelotonia 2017

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Thousands of cyclists are taking off in Columbus for Pelotonia 2017, raising money and awareness for local cancer research.

Pelotonia 2017 kicked off Friday afternoon with a special ceremony in the Arena District. Former Vice President Joe Biden spoke to the crowd at the opening celebration.

“Hope. Hope when that diagnosis comes,” Biden said. “The fear of god run through you and you need, your family needs, a reason for hope.”

Biden, whose son Beau died from cancer in 2015, received an award for his involvement in cancer research.

READ MORE: Pelotonia 2017 traffic delays and closures

Riders from 40 different states and 10 different countries came to Columbus to participate in the ride. Many of them committed to raise between $1,250 and $2,500 per person for cancer research.

“When my girlfriend lost her husband in 2013, it just became a real passion. I didn’t want any, anyone else to lose their husband, and her son was my son’s really good friend,” said fourth-year rider Teri Niedermeyer.

Republican Sen. Rob Portman is riding in Pelotonia Saturday. The senator has been riding in the race every year since it started.

