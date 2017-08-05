Two young men shot, wounded in south Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two young men are recovering after being shot in the backs in south Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, officers were dispatched to Nationwide Children’s Hospital on the report of a shooting. When police arrived, they located two young men, both of whom had gunshot wounds to the back. Police identified the victims as Tajuan Smith, 18 and Avote Moore, 20. A third person, a 17-year-old boy, was with the victims but was not injured.

Police said Smith was rushed into surgery and was unable to speak with investigators. Moore and the juvenile told detectives that the three were inside a car on the 600 block of East Kossuth Street when they were approached by an unknown male who began shooting at them.

Smith is currently in stable condition. Moore was transported from Children’s Hospital to another area hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Columbus Police Assault Unit at 614-645-4189 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477).