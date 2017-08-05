U.S. Marshals announce top-wanted fugitives

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals’ office has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the following fugitives is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service.

Mubarak Abdi

Abdi is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for rape and kidnapping.

Abdi is described as a black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Truman Bailey

Bailey is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for failure to register as a sex offender.

Bailey is described as a white male, 6 feet tall and weighing 210 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

David Gearhart

Gearhart is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for money laundering.

Gearhart is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Tony Williams

Williams is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for rape and kidnapping.

Williams is described as a black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and rewards are available for information leading to an arrest