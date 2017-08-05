UN imposes tough new sanctions on North Korea

FILE - In this April 15, 2017 file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves during a military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has unanimously approved new sanctions on North Korea including banning exports worth over $1 billion.

The resolution adopted Saturday afternoon would also ban countries from giving any additional permits to North Korean laborers — another source of money for Kim Jong Un’s regime.

The U.S.-drafted measure, negotiated with North Korea’s neighbor and ally China, is aimed at increasing economic pressure on Pyongyang to return to negotiations on its nuclear and missile programs.

It follows North Korea’s first successful tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of reaching the United States last month.

The resolution bans North Korea from exporting coal, iron, lead and seafood products estimated to be worth over $1 billion. This represents one-third of its total exports last year, estimated at $3 billion.

