At least 27 cats found dead in Florida home

Published:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL (WFLA) — An animal neglect investigation is underway in Lutz after at least 27 cats were found dead inside a home, News Channel 8 has learned.

Animal Control officers responded to a home on the 4000 block of Lakeside Drive and found as many as 27 dead in the home.  Approximately 50 other cats were taken to a shelter.  Their conditions are unknown.

Witnesses tell News Channel 8 two teens live at the residence and were supposed to be taking care of the animals.

The sheriff’s office tells News Channel 8 they are not anticipating any arrests at this time.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

