Beagle mix Churchill is looking for his forever home

DELAWARE CO., OH (WCMH) — Meet Max: He is a Brittany Spaniel-Beagle mix on a mission to find rescue dogs, like himself, a loving forever home.

NBC4 Today Weekend Anchor Hattie Hawks and her husband adopted Max from a small Central Ohio rescue called Pets Without Parents. Every week, Max and Hattie introduce viewers to other rescue dogs in search of forever homes.

This week, Hattie and Max stopped by the Humane Society of Delaware County to meet Churchill, a 3-year-old beagle mix.

Churchill has been in and out of the shelter because people who previously adopted him lived in apartments and his energy level is a better fit for a house. He loves to run around and make his voice heard, and he especially loved playing with Max. If you have kids or other dogs, no worries: Churchill does well with both.

The Humane Society of Delaware County is one of the shelters taking part in NBC’s Clear the Shelter event on Aug. 19. The shelter is cutting adoption fees for cats and dogs in half. It will be a day of fun for the whole family with pony rides, a bouncy house and food. Come find a new furry friend and have some fun while you’re at it.

For more information about Churchill, call the Humane Society of Delaware County at 740-369-7387. If you want to learn more about Max’s Mission, check out Hattie’s Facebook page.