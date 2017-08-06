FFN Preview: Defending D-IV State Champion Hawks begin camp.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Bishop Hartley hit the field for the first week of camp eager to get to work to defend their Division IV state title. The Hawks stood as the lone central Ohio team to make it to the state final last year, and now they aim to win a third consecutive state title.

“We’re excited..this is a great time of year, everybody’s fired up and everybody’s enthusiastic and feels good about the promises of the season,” said head coach Brad Burchfield.

The Hawks graduated a number of senior play makers from last year’s squad, including running back Marquette Dixon. However, senior Alexander Blackmon feels ready to fill that role.

“This year..I think people are kind of concerned because we lost a lot, but we’ve been legit contenders for 7 years, so I think we’re pretty confident in our group, and we know the next guys coming in will be ready,” said Blackmon.

Burchfield added, “We have high expectations for him, he knows what running backs at Bishop Hartley do, and what we expect out of them…he’s a great team player and now it’s time for him to carry the ball a little bit.”

The hawks embrace the standard of excellence they have established in their program as they aim for their third consecutive state title. They will be put to the test early as they face Toledo Central Catholic week one of the season.

“It’s one of the biggest games in all of Ohio and that adds a sense of enthusiasm to practice, and the kids know how good they have to be and what a challenge that’s going to be,” said Burchfield.