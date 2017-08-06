Shocking Video: Lyft driver brutally attacked, robbed by two women in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KRON) – A Los Angeles-area Lyft driver is recovering after a vicious attack that she believes was out of road rage.
Tenicia Bennet says she had just dropped off a passenger when she stopped at a gas station to refuel.
This is when two women jumped out of a car and began brutally beating her.
In the end, the women took off with several of Bennett’s belongings.
Bennett is a single mother.
She says the duo robbed her of her wallet, phone, and rent money, all just a week before her toddler’s birthday.
The suspect’s car was marked with an Uber sticker, but the company says the vehicle is registered to a man who hasn’t driven for them in two months.
Los Angeles Police Department was able to trace the license plate on the car, and now have a lead in the case.
With her neck in a brace, Bennett explains she may never want to drive for ride-sharing service again.
CNN contributed to this article.