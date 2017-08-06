Shocking Video: Lyft driver brutally attacked, robbed by two women in Los Angeles

KRON Published:

LOS ANGELES (KRON) – A Los Angeles-area Lyft driver is recovering after a vicious attack that she believes was out of road rage.

Tenicia Bennet says she had just dropped off a passenger when she stopped at a gas station to refuel.

This is when two women jumped out of a car and began brutally beating her.

In the end, the women took off with several of Bennett’s belongings.

Bennett is a single mother.

She says the duo robbed her of her wallet, phone, and rent money, all just a week before her toddler’s birthday.

The suspect’s car was marked with an Uber sticker, but the company says the vehicle is registered to a man who hasn’t driven for them in two months.

Los Angeles Police Department was able to trace the license plate on the car, and now have a lead in the case.

With her neck in a brace, Bennett explains she may never want to drive for ride-sharing service again.

CNN contributed to this article.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s