Thousands call for Ohio college coach to remove player convicted of rape from team

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WCMH) — Just over 5,000 people are asking Youngstown State University football coach Bo Pelini to remove a player who was found delinquent in a sexual assault case.

YSU Sports Information Director Trevor Parks confirmed that Ma’lik Richmond, who is #96, walked onto the team in January. He formerly attended Steubenville High School.

Richmond and teammate Trent Mays were both found delinquent in connection with the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl during a 2012 party. Police said the girl was unconscious at the time.

Both Richmond and Mays were sentenced to time at a juvenile detention center. A petition on Change.org calls for his removal from the team.