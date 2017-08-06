Unsolved homicide: Club employee shot through front doors in 2011

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Nearly six years after a nightclub employee was shot and killed through the glass of the front doors, investigators are searching for the man who pulled the trigger.

Anthony Minnifield, a longtime employee of “Mitch’s Lounge” at 4400 Karl Road, was working early in the morning on Sept. 15, 2011. At about 2:30am, he was cleaning the club when an unidentified man came up to the locked front doors. He signaled for Minnifield to come over. He did, and that’s when the man pulled out a shotgun and fired several shots through the glass.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, leaving Minnifield gravely injured. Minnifield was later pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Witnesses were at the club when the shooting occurred, but investigators said they left before police arrived.

Investigators said Minnifield was in an altercation with a man earlier that evening, but the reason for that altercation is unknown and it’s unclear if he is the same person or related to the shooter.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20s. He was last seen wearing dark pants and a hooded jacket.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of the people responsible for this crime. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to www.stopcrime.org to e-mail a tip. Tips can also be sent by text to “CRIMES” 274637, keyword CMH.