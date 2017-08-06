Witnesses claim man attacked officer before deadly shooting

Published:
An officer-involved shooting in New Straitsville, in southern Perry County, left one man dead and an officer injured Saturday evening.

NEW STRAITSVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Investigators believe a man was acting erratically and attacked a police officer before Saturday’s deadly shooting in Perry County.

Jill Del Greco, spokesperson with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, said an Ed’s Carryout store employee reported to police that a man was acting erratically inside the store at 123 Main Street, New Straitsville.

Witnesses in the store during the shooting said the man attacked the officer, resulting in at least one shot being fired from the officer. The man died as a result of the shooting.

The officer was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

BCI officials have not released the names of the officer or the deceased as the investigation continues.

