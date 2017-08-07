Bystanders help lift car off man trapped underneath

ATLANTA (NBC NEWS) – Several people banded together to free a man trapped underneath a car last week.

It happened at a gas station in Atlanta. Dash camera video from Atlanta police shows the strangers teaming up with officers to lift the car.

The man underneath apparently dove for cover during a drive-by shooting and was trapped.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports former New England Patriots defensive lineman Marcus Forston was among the men lifting the car.

The man who was trapped was not shot, but was critically injured.

Two other men were injured in the shooting.