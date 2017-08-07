COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman is accused of holding a man she met on Craigslist at knife point for 18 hours while she robbed him.

According to court documents, Karen Costlow answered the victim’s Craigslist ad for a female companion. Once inside his home, she pulled out a knife and demanded his wallet.

The victim complied, but the wallet was empty. Police say Costlow then demanded the victim drive her to an ATM to withdraw cash. Costlow took the victim’s vehicle, while still holding him at knife point, and drove to put up a second unidentified suspect who was also armed with a knife.

Over the next 18 hours, the pair forced the victim to go to several different stores and banks to make purchases and withdrawals from various ATM’s.

Costlow was eventually arrested at a Giant Eagle on East Whittier Street when police say the victim’s credit card was declined. A police officer, who was working security at the store, was notified by another shopper that the woman was trying to steal a drink after the card was declined. When the officer approached her, the victim ran behind the officer and told him he had been kidnapped.

Costlow was taken into custody. She is being held on a $350,000 bond.

The unidentified male suspect fled in the victim’s vehicle. If you know who he is, call Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-8477.