Coroner identifies man killed by police in New Straitsville

NEW STRAITSVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The New Straitsville police chief says it is been more than a century since any officer involved incident has happened within his department.

Employees at Ed’s Carryout contacted police regarding a man acting erratically in the store.

An auxiliary officer with the New Straitsville Police Department responded. According to police chief Andrew Love things took a turn for the worse.

“The altercation when from 0 to 100,” said Love.

BCI said witnesses told them that the officer was attacked before he fired his weapon.

“My officer told me this, they saved my life,” said Chief Love.

The officer was taken to the hospital and has been treated and released.

The community said they are grateful for these officers.

“I thank god for Andy and his guys are on the job looking out for us,” said resident Bryan Russell.

Phoebe Besse who is a bartender nearby added, “They all look out for each other, and everybody knows each other, and it’s a great little town”

Besse was at work down the street when it all happened. She is still in disbelief.

I was a little freaked out when we started hearing what happened because I wouldn’t suspect.”

While it has shaken some in the community many say they still have fair in this police department and the job they do.

“I feel safe here, said Russell. “You know it’s a shame this kind of thing happens, but it does.”

Police identified the man who was killed as 24-year-old Timmy Wilson. The Perry County Coroner’s office said he died from a single gunshot wound to the torso.