SAN ANTONIO, TX (WCMH) — Emergency crews are working to rescue a driver who became trapped on top of an SUV in raging flood waters in San Antonio.

NBC affiliate WOIA-TV says the rescue is happening on Pinn Road along Highway 151.

Parts of Texas have been swamped by rain over the last 24 hours.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.