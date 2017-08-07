Man, 61, shoots teenager trying to steal his gun in Detroit

By Published:

DETROIT, MI (WDIV) — A recent robbery attempt in a Detroit gas station backfired when a teenager picked the wrong man to mess with.

Darius Summers is a mild-mannered musician who just turned 61. He also recently received his license to carry a concealed weapon.

“I’d never been through this,” Summers said. “Never shot a gun before. All this is new to me.”

Last Sunday Summers was at a gas station near his home on Detroit’s west side.

“I just wanted some coffee, so I walked down here,” Summers said.

A 16-year-old boy armed with a gun saw that Summers was also armed, and the teen tried to take his weapon. He stuck his gun in Summers’ back, thinking he was an older, easier target.

Summers said the teen was controlling him, but then the 61-year-old man pulled out his own gun and shot the boy in the stomach. The teen picked up the gun that he dropped and limped out of the store.

“I didn’t shoot to kill, I shot to save his life,” Summers said. “I got him up off me.”

Xavier Futrell was arrested and charged with assault with intent to murder, carrying a weapon with unlawful intent and a felony firearms violation.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2vFZxug

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s