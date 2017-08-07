Neighbors say quarry blasting is causing property damage

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — Kathy Trotter and her husband felt their latest home purchase would be a good investment for their future but now, the Delaware couple is not so sure that will happen.

Trotter and her neighbors say, blasts from a nearby quarry regularly shake their homes.They also believe the blasts have resulted in damage to their properties.

“I felt the blast, it shook me to the point where I grabbed the counter because I was losing my balance,” says Trotter, describing a blast she felt in her home.

Some people have cracks in their driveways and the floors of their basements. The people in this relatively new neighborhood point to the National Lime and Stone Company a few miles away as the source of the shaking.

Eric Kaster understands the quarry was located there long before the neighborhood was built, but believes there could be a compromise.

“So I think we’re all in agreement that we would at least like to see them limit the intensity of the blasts,” says Kaster. With few options, the group decided to contact me for help.

The company, National Lime and Stone, says they are blasting within legal limits, set by the Bureau of Mines.

The standard maximum limit is less than 133 decibels and ground vibrations less than one inch per second.

According to the company, a seismograph report from a black in early June indicated it was at 126 decibels, below the allowable limit. Since June, neighbors say the blasts are not as intense or sometimes hardly felt.

Better Call Jackson spoke with Dan Mapes from National Lime and Stone. He says the plant has the same blasting schedule and continues to monitor noise levels.