Oklahoma infant dies after grandma forgets her in hot car

By Published:

LUTHER, OK (AP) — Authorities say a 4-month-old girl died after her grandmother forgot the baby was in her car and left her there for hours while she was working.

Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mark Opgrande says investigators were called Friday evening to the parking lot of a daycare in Luther and found the child dead in the car’s back seat.

Opgrande says the grandmother has custody of the infant and intended to drop her off at the daycare on her way to work in Oklahoma City, where the outside temperature reached 88 degrees. When she arrived at the daycare to pick up the child, she realized she left the girl in the car all day.

The grandmother was released, but Opgrande says a report will be forwarded to prosecutors to consider charges.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s