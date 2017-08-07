Photo: Vermont boy reels in a record-setting carp

By Published:
This April 22, 2017 photo released by John Stokes shows Stokes' son Chase, then 10, holding a giant carp, weighing 33.25 pounds, in Ferrisburgh, Vt. The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department made the record official a few weeks ago, stating that the fish was a quarter-pound bigger than the previous record holder. (John Stokes via AP)

FERRISBURGH, VT (AP) — A 10-year-old who reeled in a giant carp says he knew it was a record contender before he ever got it ashore.

Chase Stokes’ fish did indeed set a state record in Vermont. It weighed in at 33.25 pounds (15.08 kilograms).

The Rutland Herald reports the carp was weighed at a bait and tackle shop in New York in April. The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department made the record official last month. The fish was a quarter-pound bigger than the previous record holder.

Stokes, now 11, said he likes fish for carp because they’re “hard to find.”

Shawn Good from the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department called the boy a “fishing maniac.” He said Stokes has landed the most trophy fish in Vermont’s Master Angler Program.

