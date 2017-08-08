America’s Got Talent judge cuts week four preview

(WCMH) — America’s Got Talent released two clips in advance of tonight’s judge cuts performances.

The first clip features child dancers Artyon & Paige.

The pair danced to “Time of My Life” from the Dirty Dancing soundtrack.

“Because it’s America’s Got Talent,” Artyon said.

“And this is the time of our lives,” Paige finished.

Their dance routine ends with a standing ovation from judges and audience alike.

A second clip features another captivating dance routine from 12-year-old Merrick Hanna.

“I loved this guy on his first audition,” judge Simon Cowell remarked as Merrick got on stage. “I thought he was terrific.”

Merrick performed to Lindsey Stirling’s “Something Wild.”