America’s Got Talent judge cuts week four preview

By Published:

(WCMH) — America’s Got Talent released two clips in advance of tonight’s judge cuts performances.

The first clip features child dancers Artyon & Paige.

The pair danced to “Time of My Life” from the Dirty Dancing soundtrack.

“Because it’s America’s Got Talent,” Artyon said.

“And this is the time of our lives,” Paige finished.

Their dance routine ends with a standing ovation from judges and audience alike.

A second clip features another captivating dance routine from 12-year-old Merrick Hanna.

“I loved this guy on his first audition,” judge Simon Cowell remarked as Merrick got on stage. “I thought he was terrific.”

Merrick performed to Lindsey Stirling’s “Something Wild.”

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s