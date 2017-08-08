Arkansas man charged with raping three-year-old boy

STONE COUNTY, AR – An Arkansas man has been charged after he allegedly admitted to investigators that he had sexual contact with a toddler on multiple occasions.

On July 31, the Stone County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) received an allegation of sexual abuse of a 3-year-old boy from Stone County. The suspect was listed as Mark Wayne Martin, 21, also of Stone County.

SCSO Investigators, along with the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division, interviewed Martin, who confessed that he had sexual contact on at least two occasions with the 3-year-old child.

Martin is charged with two counts of Rape, a Class Y Felony, and Sexual Indecency with a Child, a Class D Felony.

Martin is being held in the Stone County Detention Center. His bond has been set at $100,000.