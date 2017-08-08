Baby hippo Fiona to star in book targeted to kids

By Published:
(Courtesy Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden)

CINCINNATI (AP) — A popular baby hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo will now be featured in a book about her life that will be targeted toward children.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports zoo director Thane Maynard is writing about the experience of hand-raising the hippo in a book titled “Saving Fiona: Science, Social Media, and the Story of a Baby Hippo.”

Fiona has garnered millions of views on the zoo’s Facebook page since her premature birth in January. Her face has appeared on ice cream and beer, and she was recently named an honorary deputy sheriff.

Maynard says the book can help people of all ages become interested in wildlife and conservation. His portion of the proceeds will go to benefit the zoo.

The book will be released Jan. 22, 2019.

