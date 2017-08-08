Baby recovering after spending 12 hours in garbage bag

ELMIRA, NY (WROC) – A baby girl is in stable condition after being found in a plastic garbage bag behind a home in New York Tuesday night.

Police say the girl is between 12 and 16 months old and that she spend at least the last 12 hours in the bag outside.

“I picked her up I took her into the bathroom I mean she was hardly breathing. Honey her eyes weren’t even open,” said Kayla Seals.

Seals says she and her sister Karen initially thought it was an animal moving around in a plastic bag behind the house next to their own on Walnut Street Tuesday afternoon.

“I ran up and I see the little legs are dangling out the bag so I said you guys it’s a baby, and they’re looking at me like it’s a baby? I said yeah it’s a baby so I ran up I picked her up I tore the bag that she was in,” said Seals. “Her head you know how you do a garbage bag and you know you throw everything in the garbage and then tie the top well her head was in the bottom of the bag and her legs were handing out the front of the bag.”

Seals says she immediately got the baby inside and began washing her off.

“And she wasn’t breathing so I opened she opened her mouth for me and I drop some water in there and she started gasping for air after I did that,” said Seals. “Her eyes were an opening so I dropped in clean her eyes and her eyes were opening up to me. I just spoke to her come on baby come on baby come on sweetness she opened right up to me after I cleaned her up the ambulance came.”

“I can say that the baby was dehydrated as far as any other medical conditions I can’t get any further information on that right now,” said Elmira Police Sergeant Bill Solt.

Authorities are working with Child Protective Services in their investigation.

“And they let me know that everything’s fine she’s OK sorry yes she’s very strong,” said Seals. “It was gods it was gods saying for me to go do this he told me to go off the porch for all of us to go see what was going on and I think God that that happened.”

Though she’s safe now, many are still struggling to understand why this happened.

“All I wanted to do is cry for her,” said Seals. “I could just feel her heart and what that little girl went through is wrong. You feel what I’m saying? I ain’t trying to go ghetto but damn that little girl don’t deserve that at all.”

No suspects have been identified yet, but investigators say they have already spoken with several people trying to find the person or persons who are responsible.