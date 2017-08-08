Countdown to PyeongChang: The Winter Olympics start in six months from today

By and Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH/NBC News) — The countdown is officially on. In just six months from today, athletes from all around the world will descend on PyeongChang in pursuit of Olympic gold.

The 2018 Winter Olympics will feature 15 winter sports in the mountains of South Korea. Those sports include Alpine skiing, Biathlon, Bobseld, Cross-country, Curling, Figure skating, Freestyle skiing, Hockey, Luge, Nordic combined, Short track, Skeleton, Sky jumping, Snowboard, and speed skating.

More than 95 nations are expected to compete in nearly 12 venues. Some athletes will be returning stars, others will be looking to make their Olympic mark for the first time.

Competition will kick off on Thursday, Feb. 8, a day before the Opening Ceremony on Friday, Feb. 9, and run through Sunday, Feb. 25, the day of the Closing Ceremony.

The Games will be broadcast on NBC, NBCSN and across the networks of NBC Universal, online at NBCOlympics.com, or on your smartphone with the NBC Sports App.

 

