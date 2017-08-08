Driver caught on video ditching dog in Florida neighborhood

By Published:

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) — A man’s personal dash cam video showing a driver ditching a dog is generating outrage outline.

Jerit Gaddis was driving in the Seminole Heights community around 6:30pm Monday with his dash cam recording.

The video shows a car in front of him stopping in the area of North Boulevard and West Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard. The back door opens and a dog leaps out of the car before the driver speeds off.

The dog is seen running after the vehicle in an effort to catch up. Gaddis believes the car was a 4-door gold Chevy Cavalier, possible mid-90’s model.

Gaddis says the dog was a light yellowish-brown colored red nose pit bull that was not neutered. He tried to get the dog but was unable to.

The incident was reported to Tampa police, and Gaddis tells NBC4 sister station WFLA-TV that Hillsborough County Animal Control is working the case.

He was told by an animal control officer that felony or misdemeanor charges will likely be filed against that person.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s