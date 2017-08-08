Johnny Manuel receives Seal’s golden buzzer on AGT

(WCMH) – Johnny Manuel, a singer who was once on tour with NSYNC, but suddenly lost his music career, earned Seal’s golden buzzer on tonight’s episode of America’s Got Talent.

After Manuel performed Stevie Wonder’s “Lately,” judge Simon Cowell wasn’t impressed.

“Johnny, I’m gonna be slightly against the others, because I think you missed the point by singing a Stevie Wonder song,” Simon said. “There’s no better way of singing that song than Stevie Wonder sings it. So with all the trills and everything, I thought it was quite annoying”

Simon then asked Manuel to perform 30 seconds of his first audition song.

“Even from what I just hear there, honestly, you are one of the best singers in this competition, so thank you,” Simon added after the second song.

“You know, Johnny, you have such an incredible voice. It is undeniable. You hit notes that I could only dream of,” said Seal.  I was always taught that you have to be ready at every situation. You never know when opportunity’s gonna knock on your door. Simon said to you, give me something a cappella, and you didn’t flinch.”

“You just gave an incredible rendition, and so I’m gonna have to…” Seal said, as he hit the golden buzzer.

During the judge cut round, each guest judge is given one golden buzzer. Pressing the golden buzzer sends the act to the next round without further deliberation from the judges.

