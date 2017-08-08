Krispy Kreme turning original glaze to chocolate for eclipse

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WSPA) – Krispy Kreme is doing something they have never done before. They’re switching their original glaze to chocolate for this month’s total solar eclipse!

According to Krispy Kreme’s website, on August 21, the day of the solar eclipse, Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed Doughnuts will be glazed with chocolate.

Customers can also stop by participating shops during Hot Light hours on Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20 for an early taste of the doughnuts.

