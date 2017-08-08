Lawyer won’t rely on ride maker for cause of accident at Ohio State Fair

By Published:
An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper removes a ground spike from in front of the fire ball ride at the Ohio State Fair Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS (AP) — The lawyer pursuing a possible lawsuit over a man’s death on a thrill ride that broke apart at the Ohio State Fair says he won’t rely on the manufacturer’s explanation that excessive corrosion was the cause.

Attorney Mark Kitrick tells Cleveland.com that his firm hired a crash reconstruction company to investigate the death of 18-year-old Tyler Jarrell. Kitrick says the company hasn’t been able to inspect the Fire Ball, a swinging and spinning ride that broke apart July 26.

The ride’s Dutch manufacturer, KMG, says company officials conducted metallurgical tests and concluded that excessive corrosion on a support beam holding a passenger gondola led to a “catastrophic failure” on the 18-year-old ride.

Seven other people were hurt, some seriously.

KMG ordered similar rides shut down worldwide after the accident.

