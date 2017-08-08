Louisiana mailman seen delivering in knee-deep flood water

By Published:
Courtesy: Adam Dawson via CNN

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WCMH) — You’ve probably heard the words “neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night” when it comes to describing your local postman.

Well one mailman’s took that unofficial creed to heart during torrential rainfall in Louisiana.

The carrier was photographed delivering mail in knee-deep flood waters in New Orleans. Some areas of the city were hit with five to eight inches of rain fall this weekend.

Many businesses and roads closed down due to the rain, but the US Postal Service stayed open.

The mailman has not yet been identified.

