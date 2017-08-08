Man arrested for west Columbus Chase bank robbery

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus say a man has been arrested for allegedly robbing the same bank he was convicted of robbing more than a decade ago.

It happened Thursday at the Chase Bank at 3100 West Broad Street in Columbus.

According to Columbus police, Freddrick McElroy approached the teller window and demanded money while implying he was armed.

Police said he fled in a blue car with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police identified McElroy as a result of multiple tips from the public.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrested McElroy on Monday.

McElroy was convicted of robbing the same location in 2005, when the location was a Bank One branch.