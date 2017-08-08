Man arrested on drug charges after trying to deposit million dollar bill

This Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017 booking photo provided by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office shows Dennis Strickland, who authorities say tried to deposit what he presented as a $1 million bill at a bank, and subsequently was charged with drug possession in Sioux City, Iowa. The U.S. Treasury Department says it has never produced a $1 million bill. (Woodbury County Sheriff's Office via AP)

SIOUX CITY, IA (AP) — Authorities say a man who tried to deposit what he presented as a $1 million bill has been charged with drug possession in Iowa.

A criminal complaint says Sioux City police officers were called to a Northwest Bank branch Thursday to talk to a man who tried to deposit the bill into his account. The officers asked 33-year-old Dennis Strickland whether he had any more of the bills and that a baggie fell out when he emptied a pocket. The complaint says the baggie contained methamphetamine.

The U.S. Treasury Department says it has never produced a $1 million bill.

Iowa court records say Strickland is scheduled to be back in court Monday. His attorney hasn’t returned a call Tuesday from The Associated Press.

