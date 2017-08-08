Massachusetts woman whose son was found in suitcase pleads guilty to abuse

Elsa Oliver is escorted into the courtroom for her arraignment in Fitchburg District Court Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2013, in Fitchburg, Mass. (AP Photo/Worcester Telegram & Gazette, Rick Cinclair, Pool)

WORCESTER, MA (AP) — Prosecutors say the mother of a 5-year-old Massachusetts boy whose body was found in a suitcase by the side of a highway will not face charges in his disappearance but has pleaded guilty to abusing two of her other children.

Elsa Oliver was sentenced Tuesday to 7½ years in prison after pleading guilty to assault and battery and reckless endangerment.

Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. says his office has dismissed kidnapping and other charges against Oliver in connection with the disappearance and death of her son Jeremiah Oliver.

Jeremiah was last seen alive in September 2013, but wasn’t reported missing until December 2013. His body was found off Interstate 190 in Sterling in April 2014.

No one has been charged in his death.

