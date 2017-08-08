Multi-county shooting spree suspect enters insanity plea

HILLSBORO, OH (WCMH) — Jeffrey Holsinger faced a judge Tuesday afternoon and entered a not guilty plea by reason of insanity.

Highland County Prosecutor Anneka Collins spoke with NBC4, saying she is impressed by how much work detectives have done in this case.

“We’re alleging that the commission of the crime was July the fourth, and August first my case was ready to go to grand jury,” Collins said. “Which is really amazing that we were able to do a complete investigation in that amount of time, especially with the amount of evidence and things was sent to BCI and tested and sent back.”

The grand jury returned indictments charging multiple counts of murder, aggravated robbery and weapon under disability. If convicted of the murder count alone, Holsinger could face anywhere from 15 years to life in prison.

Holsinger is being held on a one million dollar bond.

Prosecutor Collins said Holsinger was on post-release control at the time of the crime because of a prior aggravated robbery charge.

Holsinger’s attorney, JD Wagoner, says he was the one to enter the not-guilty plea by reason of insanity.

“Obviously the charges are very very serious,” Wagoner said. “We file for two evaluations one is the competency to stand trial and the other is a not guilty by reason of insanity.”

Holsinger’s next court date is set for September 13, when it will be determined if Holsinger is mentally competent to stand trial.