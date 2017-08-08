One dead, three hospitalized after multiple overdoses in Newark over 24 hours

NEWARK, OH (WCMH) — One person is dead and three others are in the hospital after a series of overdoses in the last 24 hours in Newark.

Newark Police and Newark Fire say they administered approximately 18 doses of Naloxone during the 24 hour period between August 6th though August 7th. At least three people ended up in the hospital and one person died as a result of a drug overdose.

Newark Police has the NARI program to provide help and services to those wanting to fight the addition of drugs. The agency says it will also continue to work hard to serve the citizens of Newark.