One injured in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — A shooting in west Columbus has left one person injured.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were dispatched to the area of 772 South Terrace Avenue around 3:50am Tuesday on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand.

No other information was immediately available.

