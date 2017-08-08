Pink dolphin named “Pinky” spotted playing in Louisiana ship channel

CAMERON PARISH, LA (WCMH) — There’s been another sighting of a rare albino dolphin named “Pinky.”

According to Pawnation, Pinky is an albino dolphin that “was first seen in 2007, when the pink dolphin calf was noticed swimming with its normal-colored mother in the Calcasieu Ship Channel.” That waterway connects Lake Charles to the Gulf of Mexico.

Over the weekend, Pinky was spotted again by people on a boat cruise, NBC affiliate KPLC reports. What’s more, those on the boat claim they saw not one, but two pink dolphins in the ship channel.

Albinism is reportedly extremely rare in dolphins. There have only been 14 recorded sightings of albino bottlenose dolphins since 1962.

